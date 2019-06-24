ATLANTA – The Buckeyes are looking for linebackers in this class and Jersey City (N.J.) linebacker Cody Simon is one of the best in the nation. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder has been able to cut his list down from more than a dozen offers to just three schools with Ohio State, Penn State and Nebraska and someone in the Big Ten is going to land a heck of a player.

Simon recently visited Ohio State for an official visit last week as part of last week's mega visit weekend and Simon left astonished with everything that Ohio State had to show.

"It was great, I got to see the academic side, the athletics side, just really the team and the players and it was a great visit, I felt," Simon said as he checked-in for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. "They showed us a lot, a lot that we did not know about Ohio State and it was pretty good."

The Buckeyes had an unofficial count of 16 official visitors over the week and while Simon's was pushed up a little bit to fit into his schedule of 7-on-7 football, he overlapped with most of the players and had a chance to see the caliber of player that the Buckeyes are looking to bring in.

"They stressed that the guys that they are recruiting they are all like me and they are just trying to recruit certain guys and I believe what they are saying," Simon added.

Ohio State is looking at Simon to play the WLB position but could see him moving to MLB at some point. Simon has played both positions before and is fine with wherever he would land at the school of his choosing.

The main recruiter in this one is Al Washington, a first-year coach on the Ohio State staff after coaching for that team up north. Simon has been very impressed with everything that he is hearing from Washington.

"He is a great guy and I have been talking to him for a while, before I got offered by them," Simon said. "He has really shown a family aspect to the team and I realize that also by talking to the other players and there is nothing but praise for him."

The Buckeyes have three committed players at the Rivals Challenge and a slew of targets who could be close to joining the class. Simon knows that he will hear a lot of talk about Ohio State and welcomes that input, even though he knows that this is his decision to make.

"They want people to come and be a part of the great team and it is heartwarming," Simon said. "But it is still recruiting, and I have to make the best decision for me and my family and I listen to what they say and I like what they say, but I have to make the decision for me."

Simon said that he is done with the official visits and will decide likely before August, meaning either the end of June or the month of July. The Buckeyes could be in line for some good news with Simon if things continue to trend the way that they are.