BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State Buckeyes commit C.J. Hicks earns his fifth star

Rivals is kicking off Monday with a bang by unveiling 14 five-star prospects for the Class of 2022.

The top three players in the country are going to be Walter Nolen, Domani Jackson and Denver Harris, but the fourth-ranked prospect on our network is a name familiar to Buckeye Nation: C.J. Hicks.

After initially being rated a four-star recruit, Hicks earned the coveted fifth star this morning. Hicks also checks in as both the top-ranked outside linebacker in the nation as well as the No. 1 junior in Ohio.

BuckeyeGrove was able to get a quick reaction from Hicks, who says he is continuing to perfect his craft on a daily basis.

“It’s a true blessing, but I understand that I can’t be complacent with where I’m at,” Hicks said. “I have to keep improving and working my butt off day in and day out, and become the best me I can be.”