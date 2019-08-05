GRANDVIEW, Ohio - It is that time of the year, the Buckeyes have made their way to the team hotel for the annual check-in for training camp. It has become a tradition around here to check out how everyone looks as they are about to be sequestered to the confines of the hotel for a little old-fashioned team building.

This will be Ryan Day's first training camp as the head coach of the Buckeyes but most things appeared to remain the same of check-ins before him as the team went through a rather uneventful process on Monday evening.

Check out our first of two photo galleries from this event as the 2019 season is rapidly approaching and our days without college football are about to come to an end with the first game just a few short weeks away.