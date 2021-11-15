Ohio State bowl projections: Path to Playoff remains clear

How did that affect the Buckeyes' path to the College Football Playoff? Here's what a few national college football writers think.

No. 4 Ohio State did its job against a ranked Purdue team last weekend, beating the then-No. 19 Boilermakers, 59-31, at home.

Right now, it's not a matter of if Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff. The path is set, with two ranked matchups to end the regular season and a likely ranked matchup in the Big Ten championship.

The conversation is more about where Ohio State would play and who it would be against.

Right now, it seems like if Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff, it will be seeded as either a No. 2 or No. 3 seed with Georgia locked in at No. 1. With that, the Buckeyes will likely return to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2018.

Who will Ohio State face?

With No. 1 Georgia likely ending its season with a matchup against No 2 Alabama in the SEC Championship, it seems likely that the Buckeyes could have a rematch with Oregon in Dallas, with Cincinnati also being a possibility.

Right now, Ohio State vs. Oregon in the Cotton Bowl seems likely.