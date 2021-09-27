Ohio State bowl projections: In-state collision course grows stronger

To most, this didn't signify any sort of dramatic transformation for the Buckeyes in the long-term. Here's a look at where some national writers think Ohio State could be come bowl season heading into Week 5.

No. 11 Ohio State finished out its non-conference schedule with a dominant 59-7 win against Akron, doing what it was supposed to at home against the Zips.

That Fiesta Bowl spot seems to becoming more and more real as the weeks continue.

Cincinnati had a bye week in Week 4, but started its season spotless, earning wins against Miami (OH), Murray State and Indiana, beating the Hoosiers by two touchdowns on the road.

Head coach Luke Fickell has led the Bearcats to its second-straight season with a 3-0 start. But even in the program's turnaround, Cincinnati has still not found a way to beat its major in-state opponent, last losing to the Buckeyes, 42-0, in 2019 before ending the season 11-3 with a win over Boston College in the Birmingham Bowl.

In their 17 matchups, Ohio State has 15 wins against Cincinnati and currently holds onto a 12-game win streak, last losing to the Bearcats in 1897.

With the Bearcats coming to the Big 12, this bowl game could serve as sort of an introduction between the two main teams garnering talent across the state of Ohio and beyond.

As of now, I think Cincinnati And Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl would be one of the main bowls to watch outside of the College Football Playoff with major implications after the game.