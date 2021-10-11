Ohio State bowl projections: First meeting with Wake Forest ahead?

Here's where Ohio State is slated to finish its season if it were to end today.

With. No. 6 ranking in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Poll, Ohio State took a step closer, but is still on the outside looking in in terms of the College Football Playoff, something that will not likely change until matchups with Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and, possibly, Iowa.

Heading into their bye week, the Buckeyes have beaten Akron, Rutgers and Maryland by a combined score of 177-37.

Ohio State has never played Wake Forest ever on the football field. But it would represent how wacky this 2021 college football season has been to a tee.

The Demon Deacons are 6-0 through its first six weeks of the season, the only undefeated team left in the ACC. Their offense scored 38.7 points per game, with the emphasis on quarterback Sam Hartman and the passing game: averaging 270.5 yards per game and 14 touchdowns in six games.

Wake Forest has struggled to stop opponents defensively — sound familiar, Ohio State? The Demon Deacons are No. 10 in the conference allowing 410.3 points per game.

After dominant wins through the first four weeks of the season, Wake Forest has squeaked out wins against Louisville and Syracuse these past two weeks heading into its bye, with games against North Carolina, NC State, Clemson and Boston College still ahead.

The Peach Bowl itself seems like a good spot for Ohio State at this point, but I'm not sure if Wake Forest is going to get through the remainder of its schedule as an ACC champion.