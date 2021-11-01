Ohio State bowl projections: Cotton Bowl or Rose Bowl?

The latest poll moved the Buckeyes down to No. 6, behind No. 5 Michigan State.

Ohio State continued its win streak Saturday night, beating Penn State by nine, fans rushing the field after what had been only a three-point game early in the fourth quarter.

The Cotton Bowl or the Rose Bowl? There doesn't seem to be any room in between for the Buckeyes.

The consensus seems to be split between the College Football Playoff and just outside the dance for Ohio State after its 33-24 win against Penn State Saturday.

But the general thinking is that Ohio State seems to control its own destiny in terms of the Playoff race, with games against ranked opponents in Michigan State, Michigan and., possibly, Iowa in its path.

The split between the Cotton Bowl and the Rose Bowl says that there's a general distrust in Ohio State against Michigan State Nov. 20, the likely battle against the undefeated Spartans at home.

It won't be clear which path Ohio State's on until it's challenged again against the Spartans, Wolverines and possibly the Hawkeyes. The two games the Buckeyes play until that point, unless something goes tremendously wrong, are just warm-ups for a potentially big three-week run.