Ohio State bowl projections: Buckeyes remain on path to Cotton Bowl

Here's who a few national writers think Ohio State will play in the College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31.

As the Buckeyes head into the final week of the 2021 regular season, there seems to be one path they are on: the Cotton Bowl.

This is not the way the College Football Playoff committee is supposed to work. But it seems like Ohio State is on a path to a matchup with two-loss Alabama.

Ever since the inception of the Playoff, two losses have seemingly eliminated any team from national championship contention. However, after having been in the No. 2 spot for each of the rankings, one slim loss to Georgia in the SEC title game would likely keep the Crimson Tide in contention.

This is where things get dicey.

If Alabama were to make the College Football Playoff, it doesn't seem like the committee would want back-to-back matchups between the top two teams in the SEC. With that, the committee could put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, over undefeated Cincinnati or one-loss Oklahoma State, setting up a rematch of the 2015 Sugar Bowl and the 2021 National Championship.

Does it make sense in terms of rankings? No.

Does it make sense in terms of viewership? Absolutely.

It seems logical to think that an Alabama and Ohio State rematch is likely in the Cotton Bowl.