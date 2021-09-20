Ohio State bowl projections: Buckeyes out of CFP hunt?

After winning two of its first three games in 2021, here are Ohio State's bowl projections heading into Week 4:

While the 41-20 win looks like progress on paper, many viewed the Buckeyes' win as a step back, especially considering they didn't pull away until the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter.

After its Week 3 win against Tulsa, Ohio State took a dip in both the AP and the USA Today Coaches Poll, finishing No. 10 and No. 12, respectively.

It seems as though the national consensus is that Ohio State is out of the College Football Playoff hunt. Tack one loss onto a lackluster performance against a Tulsa team from the AAC, you have a Buckeye team on the outside looking in.

It makes sense. Ohio State does not look like one of the best four teams in the country at this point, especially with the amount of success teams have had offensively against the Buckeye defense — ranked 112th in the country allowing 456.5 yards per game.

As for what game would be the best, I think Ohio State fans, after accepting that the Playoff is out of the picture, would love to see the Buckeyes face Cincinnati. From facing former head coach and co-defensive coordinator Luke Fickell to battling for in-state recruits, it would turn into one of the top-tier bowl games of the year.

A rematch against Oregon in the Rose Bowl sounds intriguing too, as does a matchup with Clemson outside of the College Football Playoff. But I think that in-state battle, takes the cake ahead of Week 4.