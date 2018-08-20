COLUMBUS, Ohio - Wednesday will be a big day in the future of Ohio State football, one way or the other, as the Ohio State Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. to "discuss personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer," per a university released press release.

The meeting had to be announced by Ohio's open meetings law.

It was also disclosed that the investigative team was holding "an informational briefing" on Monday. There will be no decisions made coming out of that meeting or discussion of public business 'based on the information presented during the session'.

The text of the release reads as follows:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, to discuss personnel matters related to the investigation involving Urban Meyer. The meeting will be held at Longaberger Alumni House, 2200 Olentangy River Road. In keeping with Ohio open meetings law, the meeting will be convened in public session before entering executive session for the entirety of the personnel matters discussion.

The investigative team will verbally share its findings to the board today in an informational briefing. The board will not deliberate or discuss any public business or make any decisions today based on the information presented during the session. Today’s briefing is to ensure that board members are adequately prepared to discuss this matter at Wednesday’s meeting.

It is unknown when Ohio State University President Michael Drake will make an announcement beyond that. A previous statement sent out by the school said that things will happen "following deliberations with the board, and appropriate time for consideration."

We will be there on Wednesday for all of the happenings and until a decision is made in this case that holds Urban Meyer's fate in the balance. Meyer has been on paid leave from the university since August 1st, all starting from allegations of domestic violence involving former wide receivers coach Zach Smith, who was fired right before the start