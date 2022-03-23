Ohio State begins to refine offensive line identity in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day really hasn’t been able to make many early impressions about his offensive line heading into the fall. It’s a position group the Ohio State head coach really can’t make too many observations about until the players get pads on.

That hasn’t been the focus of the winter months, though. The offensive line’s center of attention has been on its new leader: Justin Frye, building camaraderie and “power of the unit” surrounding the former UCLA offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.

“You know, he's a tremendous teacher and technician,” Day said. “And I think they've really dove into that, enjoyed that.”

But Day and the rest of the offensive staff have an idea of what the offensive line will look like heading into the fall.

With the loss of both Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere to the next level, the Buckeyes have two slots to fill with Luke Wypler, Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson Jr. each returning for 2022.

The assignments on the line are set to change a bit.

Wypler is set to reprise his role as Ohio State’s center, while Jones returns to the right tackle spot. With Petit-Frere gone, Johnson is set to return to his natural position, posting up against the quarterback’s blind side at left tackle.

“You know, he's played tackle, I think, the majority of his life,” Day said. “So the bigger adjustment was moving to guard. But now as you go to play left tackle at Ohio State, at the highest level, certainly there's a lot of development there, you know, when you played guard for last year. But it's not like he's never played tackle before.”

The position itself isn’t the main thing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson’s worried about. It’s the responsibility of the left tackle position, needing the most consistent player there to respect C.J. Stroud in the backfield.

“The most consistent player will probably be at left tackle,” Wilson said. “And right there, he’s starting there with the opportunity to prove he’s going to be that guy. You would expect him to. The ball’s in his court.”