Ohio State begins to refine offensive line identity in spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day really hasn’t been able to make many early impressions about his offensive line heading into the fall. It’s a position group the Ohio State head coach really can’t make too many observations about until the players get pads on.
That hasn’t been the focus of the winter months, though. The offensive line’s center of attention has been on its new leader: Justin Frye, building camaraderie and “power of the unit” surrounding the former UCLA offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.
“You know, he's a tremendous teacher and technician,” Day said. “And I think they've really dove into that, enjoyed that.”
But Day and the rest of the offensive staff have an idea of what the offensive line will look like heading into the fall.
With the loss of both Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere to the next level, the Buckeyes have two slots to fill with Luke Wypler, Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson Jr. each returning for 2022.
The assignments on the line are set to change a bit.
Wypler is set to reprise his role as Ohio State’s center, while Jones returns to the right tackle spot. With Petit-Frere gone, Johnson is set to return to his natural position, posting up against the quarterback’s blind side at left tackle.
“You know, he's played tackle, I think, the majority of his life,” Day said. “So the bigger adjustment was moving to guard. But now as you go to play left tackle at Ohio State, at the highest level, certainly there's a lot of development there, you know, when you played guard for last year. But it's not like he's never played tackle before.”
The position itself isn’t the main thing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson’s worried about. It’s the responsibility of the left tackle position, needing the most consistent player there to respect C.J. Stroud in the backfield.
“The most consistent player will probably be at left tackle,” Wilson said. “And right there, he’s starting there with the opportunity to prove he’s going to be that guy. You would expect him to. The ball’s in his court.”
Wilson sees an offensive line where there is a level of clear separation between the five probable starters — Wypler, Johnson, Dawand Jones, Matthew Jones and Donovan Jackson — and the next five just by experience and talent.
But the expectation is there for growth at the position, especially from those who have joined the program in the past two years like Josh Fryar, who is out for the spring, Zen Michalski and Jakob James: each of which, Wilson said, have had good offseasons and gives the Buckeyes good depth on the inside.
Day sees progress from the entire line heading into spring ball, from Jackson stepping in at guard to Dawand Jones and Matthew Jones. Even Enokk Vimahi, who the head coach said has been working very hard.
“There's some guys in there that can challenge for some of those starting positions,” Day said. “That'll be fun to watch. And then some of the younger guys got to really develop, you know, some of the guys who came into the last couple classes, now it's time for them to step up.”
Along with talent evaluation, Frye’s just focused on finding an identity.
He’s seeing what his players can do and develop a strategy and a game plan.
“Your identity becomes what those kids can do really well. You get through spring ball and you find out how these kids run, how they pull, how they, whatever they do, change direction and some of the things that you do. Then you start to hang your hat on, ‘We can do this and here’s how we can window dress it a couple different ways,’” Frye said. “You are really running the same stuff on two, but is it formationally different? Is it unbalanced? Is it with different personnel in the game? But for the five, six guys up front, it is who you are.”
As spring continues, that’s what Frye’s looking to do: finding out who the Ohio State offensive line is going to be.
But Tuesday was really the first day Frye, Wilson and Day could do that, seeing an offensive line with pads on for the first time.
In the weeks leading up to the spring game, it’s still a work in progress.
“I think we'll watch the film today and have a lot to correct,” Day said. “But I think as we get through the meat of spring ball, we'll have a better idea what that is. But I think right now they're in a decent place.”