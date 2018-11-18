COLUMBUS, Ohio--Coming off a huge win on the road against Creighton, the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) return to the cozy confines of the Schottenstein Center to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-4) in an early game Sunday afternoon.

It proved to be home-sweet-home for the Buckeyes as they beat SC State by the score of 89-61 behind a balanced offensive attack with Kaleb Wesson with a game-high 18 points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Wesson did a great job leading the way, setting screens, making the right reads and playing on the perimeter throughout the course of the game.

"I thought Kaleb really set the tone with his aggressiveness offensively and pursuing the ball," Holtmann said. I thought he pursued the ball pretty well as well. He had some illness and some fatigue that I think factored in the other game, but I thought he really set the tone in a lot of ways."

The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs came out with a tight first few minutes of the game, mainly with the Buckeyes having issues taking care of the ball with the score remaining a close 8-6 at the under-16 timeout.

Ohio State then went on a 12-2 run to pull the score to 17-8 at the under-12 timeout. Ohio State struggled early, but battled back and took off denying the Bulldogs of any hope of making this a closer game than it should be.

A Kaleb Wesson three-pointer, as he went three-for-four on the day, and Kyle Young slamming home an alley-oop highlighted a strong first half from the Buckeyes as they led the Bulldogs by a score of 43-21 going into the second half.

Holtmann said that it was great to see another aspect of Kaleb's offensive ability come to the forefront in the game proving that he is a decent shooter for a 6-foot-9, 270-pound big man.

"He was hunting those threes today," Holtmann said. "Most of them were good and I liked seeing that. I liked seeing his aggressiveness there. His teammates did a good job finding him, I really applaud his teammates too."

The second half started with a number of Buckeyes going to the paint for free throws, whether that be Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson or C.J. Jackson, the Buckeyes weren't afraid to go to play in the hard areas stretching the lead to 54-27 at the first media timeout of the second half.

With the Buckeyes doubling up the Bulldogs from South Carolina State, a team that has struggled out of the gate with a tough schedule, the Buckeyes could've easily gone through the motions after a marquee road win over Creighton last game.

Kaleb Wesson said that the leadership stepped up in a big way to get everyone on the team focus to get up for every team no matter the record with a simple one-game-at-a-time mentality.

"We never really had that set in," Wesson said. "I feel like our leadership never let us, like C.J., [Joey Lane] and they never let us fall off and say,'This team isn't that good, this team can't play with us,' because they just tell us every game that this is a big game. The next game we play is the biggest game of the year."

The Bulldogs went 3:14 without a field goal while Justin Ahrens nailed a three-point shot and Jackson continued to make things happen for the Buckeyes putting the lead at 69-43 with 7:51 left in the second half.

As the second half winded down, Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad both hit double-digit mark, making that five players for Ohio State.

Holtmann said in games like this when the Buckeyes are playing a struggling team out of its league, respectively, it helps for the starters to rest on young players get playing time to help them realize the speed of college basketball and Washington Jr., Muhammad, Ahrens along with Jaedon Ledee, who had 12 points on the day, are big beneficiaries of that mindset.

"It helps, it certainly helps to be able to play multiple guys," Holtmann said. "Different lineups, young guys, new guys; having five new guys that are playing consistently for us. To be able to do that is really important early in the year and we've seen some good things."

Ohio State cruised to victory in the latter parts of the second half to beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs by a final score of 89-61.

The Buckeyes shot 54.9 percent from the field and finished 36.8 percent from three and 74.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Ohio State continues their schedule right back at the Schottenstein Center as they take on Samford Bulldogs Tuesday night at 7 p.m.