INDIANAPOLIS--The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1, 9-1 Big Ten) beat the No.21 Northwestern Wildcats (9-4, 8-2 Big Ten) by the score of 45-24 Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to capture their second-straight Big Ten Title . Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that while his team has had ups and downs throughout the season, to rebound from their only loss and win the Big Ten Championship is a significant achievement and to do it two times in a row is special. "It means representing the Big Ten Conference, arguably the best conference in college football, representing the East Division, arguably the best in college football and I'm surrounded by some of the best football players I've ever been around," Meyer said. "And they are even better people." The Buckeyes overcame a furious third quarter comeback from Northwestern to eventually pull away in the fourth quarter and it mainly happened off the back of quarterback and Heisman hopeful Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins was named the Big Ten Championship MVP with 499 yards passing and five passing touchdowns. Scott Stuart

Haskins throwing the ball this year has been electric and it was just status-quo as he went 34-for-41 for 499 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. With that performance the Buckeyes wait to be judged by the College Football Playoff Committee if they're worthy to get in, but Haskins made a guarantee towards the committee if the Buckeyes get in. "If the committee puts us in the playoffs, I'm gonna put on a show," Haskins said. Even though Northwestern lost the game, they still achieved a remarkable amount this season, from starting 1-3 going winless in non-conference play, to winning seven of the last eight games, no one gave them a chance against the Buckeyes and they nearly caught the Buckeyes in an impressive third quarter showing.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said that even though they got to the Big Ten Championship Game, he wasn't just satisfied with that and he wanted to make an impact and win the game, they had an opportunity to overtake the lead after a great third quarter, but couldn't contain Haskins and Ohio State in the final quarter.

"Looking at the game, I tip my hat off to Coach Meyer, his staff and his players," Fitzgerald said. "They are the Big Ten Champions for a reason. They earned it here tonight and made a bunch of explosive plays and we knew we had to limit that. I thought we did a pretty good job at that for the most part, but a couple plays got away from us. When they execute the way they did we have to be flawless and obviously we weren't." To start the game for the Buckeyes, the Scarlet and Gray went 77 yards on ten plays that ended with Haskins evading a few would-be tacklers to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to Terry McLaurin for a 7-0 lead just shy of five minutes into the game.

The Wildcats answered right back with a 77-yard touchdown run by John Moten IV that tied the game at 7 early with 6:27 left in the first quarter. A little less than three minutes later, the Buckeyes took the lead back on a two-yard run by J.K. Dobbins that capped a eight play, 65-yard drive that put the score to 14-7. Ohio State recovered a fumble by Clayton Thorson, crossed midfield, but settled for a 42-yard field goal for Blake Haubeil to bring the score to 17-7 midway through the second quarter.