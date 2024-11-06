Ohio State: 'Back to basics' approach has Buckeye defense ascending again

in other news
Ohio State must reverse rushing trend ahead of Penn State game
Ohio State's rushing attack has struggled for two games, and faces a stiff test on Saturday against Penn State.
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip
Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant
Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash
Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.
Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska
Ohio State held on for a win, but it didn't back up the talk of being a motivated team coming off a loss to Oregon.
