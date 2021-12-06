 ScarletAndGrayReport - Ohio State back in AP Top-25 after wins against No. 1 Duke, Penn State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-06 11:10:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ohio State back in AP Top-25 after wins against No. 1 Duke, Penn State

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

Ohio State did what it needed to do this past week.

The Buckeyes upset No. 1 Duke at home Tuesday and earned their first win in Big Ten play on the road Sunday night.

With that, Ohio State is back in the national conversation, coming in at No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of four teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 1 Purdue, No. 19 Michigan State and No. 22 Wisconsin.

Ohio State will take on Towson Wednesday night and the No. 22 Badgers Saturday,

Here's the full AP Poll.

AP Poll: Week 5

1. Purdue (61)

2. Baylor

3. Duke

4. UCLA

5. Gonzaga

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Kansas

9. Alabama

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Arkansas

13. Tennessee

14. Houston

15. Connectiicut

16. USC

17. Iowa State

18. Auburn

19. Michigan State

20. Florida

21. Ohio State

22. Wisconsin

23. Seton Hall

24. BYU

25. LSI

Others receiving votes

Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}