Ohio State back in AP Top-25 after wins against No. 1 Duke, Penn State
Ohio State did what it needed to do this past week.
The Buckeyes upset No. 1 Duke at home Tuesday and earned their first win in Big Ten play on the road Sunday night.
With that, Ohio State is back in the national conversation, coming in at No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.
The Buckeyes are one of four teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 1 Purdue, No. 19 Michigan State and No. 22 Wisconsin.
Ohio State will take on Towson Wednesday night and the No. 22 Badgers Saturday,
Here's the full AP Poll.
AP Poll: Week 5
1. Purdue (61)
2. Baylor
3. Duke
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. Villanova
7. Texas
8. Kansas
9. Alabama
10. Kentucky
11. Arizona
12. Arkansas
13. Tennessee
14. Houston
15. Connectiicut
16. USC
17. Iowa State
18. Auburn
19. Michigan State
20. Florida
21. Ohio State
22. Wisconsin
23. Seton Hall
24. BYU
25. LSI
Others receiving votes
Colorado State 90, Xavier 78, Illinois 71, North Carolina 55, St. Bonaventure 37, Oklahoma 29, Memphis 14, Iowa 12, Michigan 11, San Francisco 10, Loyola Chicago 4, Indiana 3, Texas Tech 2