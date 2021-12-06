Ohio State back in AP Top-25 after wins against No. 1 Duke, Penn State

Ohio State did what it needed to do this past week.

The Buckeyes upset No. 1 Duke at home Tuesday and earned their first win in Big Ten play on the road Sunday night.

With that, Ohio State is back in the national conversation, coming in at No. 21 in the latest AP Poll.

The Buckeyes are one of four teams represented in the Big Ten along with No. 1 Purdue, No. 19 Michigan State and No. 22 Wisconsin.

Ohio State will take on Towson Wednesday night and the No. 22 Badgers Saturday,

Here's the full AP Poll.