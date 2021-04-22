BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State assistant Terry Johnson headed to Purdue

Johnson came aboard in Ohio State's transition from Thad Matta to Chris Holtmann as head coach, and the Buckeyes went 87-44 in the four seasons in which he has been on staff.

The Boilermaker program announced Thursday that Johnson, who joined the Buckeye staff in June 2017, has accepted an assistant coaching role in West Lafayette, Indiana.

After four seasons on staff at Ohio State, assistant coach Terry Johnson is headed to Purdue to join Matt Painter 's staff.

Prior to his time in Columbus, Johnson spent 10 years as an assistant at Butler, where he spent the final three coaching under Holtmann before both came to Ohio State.

Holtmann and Johnson reached the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons, with the cancellation of the 2020 tournament due to COVID-19 standing as the lone reason it was not all four.

This past year, the Buckeyes made an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for the first time in eight seasons, and Ohio State's No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament was its highest since 2013.

Johnson's collegiate coaching career dates back 1997 at Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW), where he spent three seasons as an assistant coach before making stops at Indiana Tech, Lincoln Trail Junior College and Auburn in an administrative position.

Johnson will join a Purdue team that defeated the Buckeyes two times in regular season play a year ago before losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, and secured a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament before a first-round loss.