Ohio State has a busy week.

The No. 18 Buckeyes will host Minnesota Tuesday and Iowa Saturday to start a three-game set at home.

Ohio State assistant coach talked Ryan Pedon talked about the Buckeyes' dominance down low in their first matchup with the Golden Gophers, and what sophomore forward Zed Key's development has looked like in a league that he feels is as good as it's ever been in Big Ten play.