COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Before Tuesday’s game, four of Ohio State’s starting five showed up late to preparations and entered the game late as punishment. That scenario describes much of what happened during the contest perfectly, with the No. 23 Buckeyes (5-0) trailing the Samford Bulldogs (5-1) for more than a half of basketball before showing up and claiming victory, 68-50. "A lot of respect for [Samford], how well they have played here early, winning every game by double figures," coach Chris Holtmann said. "I thought our guys responded well, after taking some time to adjust." S'ophomore forward Kaleb Wesson led the arduous journey with 19 points and six rebounds, redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods trailing close behind with 14 points of his own. Samford redshirt junior guard Brandon Austin provided the most resistance for the Bulldogs with 18, 16 in the first half.

Redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods takes the ball across mid-court. Associated Press

Out of halftime Austin knocked down a three-pointer to put the Buckeyes down six once again at 35-29. This marked Ohio State’s arrived at the game. Wesson came back down the floor and hit a layup. Samford junior guard Myron Gordon missed a three on the other end, the ball was smacked toward the sideline by Ohio State sophomore forward Kyle Young. Ohio State redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson dove over the first row of seats, tossing to freshman guard Luther Muhammad, also diving, who got the ball in play to Woods. Woods tossed it to a running Andre Wesson. Wesson splashed an open three and brought down the Schottenstein Center.