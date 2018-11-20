Ohio State arrives late, dusts off Samford 68-50
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Before Tuesday’s game, four of Ohio State’s starting five showed up late to preparations and entered the game late as punishment.
That scenario describes much of what happened during the contest perfectly, with the No. 23 Buckeyes (5-0) trailing the Samford Bulldogs (5-1) for more than a half of basketball before showing up and claiming victory, 68-50.
"A lot of respect for [Samford], how well they have played here early, winning every game by double figures," coach Chris Holtmann said. "I thought our guys responded well, after taking some time to adjust."
S'ophomore forward Kaleb Wesson led the arduous journey with 19 points and six rebounds, redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods trailing close behind with 14 points of his own. Samford redshirt junior guard Brandon Austin provided the most resistance for the Bulldogs with 18, 16 in the first half.
Out of halftime Austin knocked down a three-pointer to put the Buckeyes down six once again at 35-29.
This marked Ohio State’s arrived at the game.
Wesson came back down the floor and hit a layup. Samford junior guard Myron Gordon missed a three on the other end, the ball was smacked toward the sideline by Ohio State sophomore forward Kyle Young. Ohio State redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson dove over the first row of seats, tossing to freshman guard Luther Muhammad, also diving, who got the ball in play to Woods. Woods tossed it to a running Andre Wesson.
Wesson splashed an open three and brought down the Schottenstein Center.
"Seeing your brothers giving that great of effort, even though we're down, that's something we do all the time," Kaleb Wesson said. "But seeing it in a game, we really needed that."
A short jumper by Young eight minutes later capped an extended 21-3 run and gave Ohio State the lead 50-38, one it never relinquished.
And-one layups by Kaleb Wesson, Jackson and Woods capped off the victory.
Things started much rougher for Ohio State, the team looked disoriented at the start. Samford opened on an 11-4 run with five points by Gordon.
"It wasn't the start we wanted," Woods said. "But in the end, when your number's called, you've gotta be ready to go."
Ohio State responded with a 7-0 of its own to even the score 11-11.
Most of Samford’s points early came within five feet of the basket, getting big men open underneath on drives.
Offensively the Buckeyes were ice cold from the floor. In the opening 14 minutes they shot 4-16 from the field, including 1-9 from three. Efficiency at the line (9-10 to start) held it close early, but the Buckeyes trailed Samford 22-18 at the 6:03 mark of the first half.
"We had some rushed shots, and we had some shots that were not really in the flow of what we do," Holtmann said.
A pair of transition buckets finally got the offense moving a touch. Kaleb Wesson and Woods hit layups, Woods hit a three to break a cold stretch behind the arc and freshman guard Luther Muhammad nailed a double-clutch reverse layup.
But the Bulldogs found plenty of offense for themselves in the stretch. Gordon hit a triad of shots, and two other layups from his teammates drove the score to 32-29 Samford at the break.
That was before the Buckeyes ran away in the final sixteen minutes of action.
At 5-0, the hot start to the season continues for this new-look Ohio State squad. There’s not a lot to worry about in terms of the poor first half performance: the energy and skill was there, shots simply weren’t falling.
"We've got a long ways to go, we know that," Holtmann said. "But really proud of this win."
The Buckeyes hope to carry this momentum forward into Friday’s matchup with Cleveland State.