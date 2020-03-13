COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cancellations continue to roll in as The Ohio State University just announced that all organized team events are suspended through at least April 6th as well as the postponement of Ohio State’s annual Pro Day event.

The Big Ten Conference came out earlier on Friday with the news that on a conference-wide basis that this April 6th day would be uniform for the league and Ohio State made it official on a school-wide basis with this release.

These restrictions also mean a league-wide moratorium on on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future and the NCAA answered that by installing a recruiting dead period in all sports through the middle of April.

What this means short team is that there will be no Ohio State football spring practice until ‘at least’ April 6th and possible longer. It also means that all university athletic facilities will be closed. Student-athletes will have until 5pm (EDT) on Monday to clear out lockers.

The school is encouraging student-athletes to stay home and finish their coursework via online classes and other forms of distance learning.

All student-athletes will have to follow the same requirements with the general student body and vacate the residence halls by the 22nd of March.

All student-athletes that are currently undergoing rehabilitation or treatment will have to do so at alternative locations during this time.

Ohio State’s Pro Day, scheduled for April 25th will be postponed. 11 Ohio State football players took place in the NFL Scouting Combine recently but for players like Robert Landers, Branden Bowen, Josh Alabi and others who were not part of that group, they will have to wait until a new date is announced to work out for NFL personnel.

These cancelations have ended the seasons for 27 different Ohio State sports.

Ohio State University launched a website with information about the coronavirus as well as an email account to which general questions about the coronavirus can be directed: coronavirus@osumc.edu.