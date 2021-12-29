Ohio State aims to stop Utah's run game in Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Ohio State enters the Rose Bowl as a battle-tested bunch against the run, having faced some strong rushing offenses throughout the regular season.

But in their two losses, the Buckeyes faltered against the run and allowed Oregon and Michigan to pummel them on the ground, en route to 35-plus point performances.

Against a Utah offense that predicates itself on an aggressive rushing attack, the game plan for Ohio State’s defense is simple: stop the run.

“Their running backs are all good and they all present different challenges,” junior defensive end Zach Harrison said. “Their O-Line does a good job of making holes and making them be able to make those cuts and get downhill. That’s something that we’re going to have to key into and play well and stop.”

The Utes rush for a touch over 216 yards per game, which ranks No. 13 in the nation and first in the Pac-12. Utah ranks just below Michigan, which is No. 10 in the country with 223.8 rushing yards per game, and ahead of Oregon, which rushed for 203.2 yards per game and was fifth in the Pac-12.

On the opposite side, Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in run defense, holding its opponents to 118.5 yards on the ground. When it comes to teams that rush for more than 200 yards per game, the Buckeyes see a severe decline in their ability to stop the run: allowing 269 yards against Oregon and 297 against Michigan.

Utah gets production from a host of running backs with three Utes totalling more than 80 carries on the season.

Leading the pack is Dayton native Tavion Thomas, who was one of five Pac-12 running backs to surpass 1,000 yards on the season and led the conference with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Thomas said he was a Buckeyes fan growing up and landed on Ohio State’s recruiting radar in high school.