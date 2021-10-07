Ohio State adds Western Michigan to 2024 schedule

Ohio State has added Western Michigan to its 2024 schedule, according to a report from Tony Paul with the Detroit News.

The Broncos will reportedly replace a 2024 contest against Cincinnati and will be paid $1.8 million to play at Ohio Stadium.

While no official word has come from Ohio State, the Buckeyes currently have an open date on Sept. 7, 2024 between their season opener against Southern Miss and a Week 3 road game against Washington.

Ohio State last faced off against Western Michigan, 38-12, Sept. 26, 2015.

With this game scheduled, Ohio State would have full schedules up through 2025.