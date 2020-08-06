BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State adds new team protocol entering preseason

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was quick to point out that nothing in the year 2020 is normal.

Since March, college football has agreed with that premise, stumbling towards the start of the preseason, facing roadblock after roadblock.

Now that mid-August is finally here, Big Ten training camps have started, although with a few major changes for Ohio State.



Day was confident in his team's ability to begin camp, mirroring his captains' comments from Tuesday, but added that there is more to be done in order to play games.



“I’m comfortable with us starting training camp,” Day said. “I still think that in order to play a game- not yet. I think the Big Ten did a wonderful job laying out some of the stuff as we get into the competitive season, some of the details and protocols moving forward, but certainly there are more details to be ironed out before we go play that first game.”

The Big Ten released new medical conventions on Wednesday, including required testing of athletes within three days of a competition, social distancing whenever possible, and a fourteen-day quarantine for confirmed cases.

With the league’s overarching changes came a number of Ohio State's own. Day revealed a number of these updates to team procedures.

Players will stay in apartments, rather than the team hotel. The number of players living with each other will drop, and there will be a major emphasis on finding the virus before it spreads.



“I think that the testing protocol is the number one thing, in terms of making sure that you have a clean practice,” Day said. “That’s the number one thing. And then we want to try to limit the amount of contact we can have, and we have as we’ve headed into practice.”