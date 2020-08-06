BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State adds new team protocol entering preseason

Ohio State adds new team protocol entering preseason
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was quick to point out that nothing in the year 2020 is normal.
Since March, college football has agreed with that premise, stumbling towards the start of the preseason, facing roadblock after roadblock.
Now that mid-August is finally here, Big Ten training camps have started, although with a few major changes for Ohio State.
Day was confident in his team's ability to begin camp, mirroring his captains' comments from Tuesday, but added that there is more to be done in order to play games.
“I’m comfortable with us starting training camp,” Day said. “I still think that in order to play a game- not yet. I think the Big Ten did a wonderful job laying out some of the stuff as we get into the competitive season, some of the details and protocols moving forward, but certainly there are more details to be ironed out before we go play that first game.”
The Big Ten released new medical conventions on Wednesday, including required testing of athletes within three days of a competition, social distancing whenever possible, and a fourteen-day quarantine for confirmed cases.
With the league’s overarching changes came a number of Ohio State's own. Day revealed a number of these updates to team procedures.
Players will stay in apartments, rather than the team hotel. The number of players living with each other will drop, and there will be a major emphasis on finding the virus before it spreads.
“I think that the testing protocol is the number one thing, in terms of making sure that you have a clean practice,” Day said. “That’s the number one thing. And then we want to try to limit the amount of contact we can have, and we have as we’ve headed into practice.”
Training camp will have a bigger focus on the great outdoors than usual in 2020 as well.
“I think when you look at this year, it’s going to be very different,” Day said. “We’ve changed what we’re doing in terms of meetings. We’ve done a great job of putting up some tents around the Woody, so that we can get some air and do some meeting outside.”
Masks were also a hot topic for Day. The coaching staff and players are actively trying to find the best way to use face coverings, but Day said masks will not be required when helmets are on, citing that players find it hard to breathe in live situations.
“It was great to see the NCAA pass the rule just recently where we can go out there in walk-throughs and experiment with some of these different things,” Day said.
Day was quick to promote social distancing, contact tracing, and taking every measure possible to ensure a season takes place. He mentioned more than once the great job Ohio State is doing to limit exposure and give the season a chance.
However, he also admitted that there is a limit to what can be done when football starts being played.
“We wore the gaiters, we wore the gloves, we disinfect as fast as we can with the pads and those type of things. And yeah, we’re going to try to limit the amount of contact we can have, certainly taking guys to the ground, but it is a contact sport,” Day said. “And so we try to limit it the best we can, but at the end of the day, there is gonna be blocking, there is gonna be tackling.”