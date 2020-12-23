Offers are starting to trickle in for the class of 2023, with 21 spots secure in Ohio State’s 2021 class following early signing day.

In particular the Buckeyes are focusing on an early start at offensive tackle, with five edge protectors already landing full-ride opportunities.

One of the most recent to do so, Kadyn Proctor, already holds an affinity for the Buckeyes and should be a name to watch as he approaches his junior year of prep football.