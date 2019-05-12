TAMPA, Fla. -- Ohio State has a couple of recruiting targets at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High School, including class of 2021 running back Ricky Parks. It has been a very productive off-season for the 5-foot-11, 202-pound prospect as he has pulled in seven offers, including four from Big Ten programs.

"I have offers from Penn State, Iowa, Virginia, South Carolina, UCF, Indiana, and Purdue," Parks said during an on-site interview earlier this week.

Parks has no early favorites but was caught off guard by one of the offers he received.

"The Penn State offer jumped out, I really wasn't expecting to get that one," he explained. "I know they've had really good running backs. They've had two go to the NFL (recently)."

One school that hasn't yet offered but could be snooping around is Ohio State.

"The running backs coach (Tony Alford) just followed me (on Twitter) and I know he watched my film," Parks explained. "They're a really good football team. I've been watching them since I was young."

Parks hasn't just been casually watching Ohio State, however. He has followed the Buckeyes very closely growing up.

"They're my dream school," he continued. "I always wanted to get recruited by Urban Meyer, even though he retired. Even though he retired, I'm still looking forward to getting recruited by Ohio State. When I was young, Zeke Elliott was there and I just really look at him as a role model and just how he runs with the ball, it really inspires me."

Parks is looking at possibly coming up to Columbus this summer for camp. He is also looking at stops at Penn State, Iowa, and Purdue.