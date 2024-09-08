Ohio State: 5 thoughts on Buckeyes' emphatic win over Western Michigan
COLUMBUS — On a day when familiar regional foes either lost or had their hands full with a member of the Mid-American Conference, Ohio State made easy work of Western Michigan with a 56-0 win in Oh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news