COLUMBUS — Ohio State returns home for its first Big Ten game in Ohio Stadium this season when Iowa (3-1) comes to town. The Hawkeyes are a one-point loss to Iowa State away from being unbeaten and likely ranked, with one of the best defenses in the country and an improved offense highlighted by one of the most explosive running backs in the country. It's not quite a matchup game for Ohio State, when talent is equated or nearly equated across the board. But this is a test for a team that's played three non-power teams and a Michigan State team in transition so far. Saturday will be instructive about who Ohio State is and who it wants to be. So let's dive in on the five most interesting Buckeyes in this game:

Will Howard, QB

Advertisement

The Kansas State transfer has played well this season. He's clearly in command of an offense that's empowered him to make a lot of post-snap reads. Against this defense, Howard's decision-making will need to be on point. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker will likely give Howard a lot of zone coverage, which shouldn't be all that concerning, considering Howard has faced little man coverage this year. Per Sports Info Solutions, he has 59 pass attempts against zone coverage and 23 against man coverage. Howard has more yards per attempt and no interceptions against man coverage but a higher completion percentage and more air yards per attempt against zone. He's gotten a lot of production out of short throws, including screens, and that's where the challenge might come in against the Hawkeyes, who are typically a sound tackling team. If Iowa limits the explosivity of Ohio State's deadly short passing game, how equipped is Howard to throw the ball down the field consistently? Howard hasn't had to use his legs much yet, and that could be a tough ask against an Iowa defense that's allowed the fewest quarterback rushing yards in college football since 2022. However, Howard has scored a red zone touchdown in each of the last two games. That ability could prove vital against an Iowa defense that wants to make the Buckeyes earn every year and then prove they can execute inside the 20-yard line to finish drives with touchdowns. The Hawkeyes were in the top 10 in the country in red zone touchdown defense three times in five years from 2019-2023. Iowa has only faced three red zone possessions this year on defense — the fewest in the country — but has allowed a touchdown on all three.

Sonny Styles, LB

Ohio State has played with three linebackers on the field about 50 percent of the time this year, and that likely won't change against an Iowa team that likes to play with two tight ends much of the time. So expect to see a lot of Cody Simon, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles on Saturday. All three are essential, but Styles is the most interesting to watch because of the issues that have crept up in the last two weeks. Styles missed some tackles against Marshall and then seemed out of position or unclear of assignments early in the win at Michigan State when it seemed like the Spartans came in with a plan to put the third-year linebacker in conflict. Styles is in his first season playing linebacker and, as coordinator Jim Knowles noted this week, has been asked to play all three linebacker positions. If the Buckeyes live in a 4-3 against the Hawkeyes, that could help streamline Styles' thought process, as he only ever plays the Sam linebacker position when the defense is in that look. Regardless, expect Iowa to stress Styles until he shows he can hold up. That could come in the pass game with talented tight end Luke Lachey. Styles gave up a couple receptions to Michigan State tight end Jack Velling last week. And Styles will need to be on point with his reads against Iowa's rushing attack, which seeks to use formations and shifts to create creases for explosive running back Kaleb Johnson. Styles will need to play with the best eyes he's played with so far this year, and then tackle the best he's tackled all year against a back who's third in the country in yards after contact.

Carnell Tate, WR

Per usual, Iowa comes into this game with a talented secondary. Jermari Harris is the highest-graded power conference cornerback in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Nickel/safety Sebastian Castro and safety Xavier Nwankpa are other players to watch. That isn't to suggest that Harris will shut down Jeremiah Smith or that Castro will win more than he loses to Emeka Egbuka. Those should be could battles, and the Buckeyes could certainly still come out on top there. However, Iowa's other cornerback spot has been vulnerable, which could provide opportunities for sophomore receiver Carnell Tate. Tate has been excellent without the ball in his hands this year but has been targeted less than Egbuka and Smith so far. This could be a game in which Tate sees the ball more. He's been good in the passing attack, with 14 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. Tate is in the top 30 in the country in yards after the catch per reception among players with at least 10 targets, per PFF. If folks are still waiting for a "breakout" game from Tate. This could be it.

Calen Downs, SAF

Knowles said Downs was "activated" against Michigan State, which showed up as Downs made six tackles and was routinely down near the line of scrimmage making plays. Expect him to be used similarly against the Hawkeyes. Downs missed three tackles in the season opener against Akron but hasn't missed any since, as he's gotten better game by game and showed last week how he can impact games. He'll need to be a sure tackler again this week against Johnson, who's forced 30 missed tackles in four games, per PFF — the seventh-most in the country. This is generally a spotlight game for all Ohio State linebackers and safeties. If they tackle Johnson well, Iowa doesn't appear equipped to do much else on offense. Johnson has 12 rushes of 20 yards or more, which leads the country. Iowa, as an offense, has only seven other such plays. Johnson is also responsible for nine of Iowa's 16 touchdowns. He's an electric playmaker. But so is Downs. Watch out for Caleb vs. Kaleb on Saturday.

Seth McLaughlin, C