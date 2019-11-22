WAYNESVILLE, Ohio -- The running back position will be a key focal point for Ohio State's class of 2021 recruiting efforts and Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon standout Corey Kiner is among the top options. The Ohio star holds an early offer from the Buckeyes and just wrapped up a tremendous junior season in which he ran for 2,298 yards and scored 41 total touchdowns.

Ohio State has taken notice of Kiner's strong play beyond just the scholarship offer.

"I've been talking to coach Alford and coach Day, those are the two main guys (from Ohio State)," said Kiner. "I talk to those guys probably every day. They are both great, I love Ohio State."

The Buckeyes have had quite a running attack this fall under first-year head coach Ryan Day and that is definitely something that Kiner has taken notice of.

"I watch Ohio State every weekend," he started. "J.K. Dobbins, he's doing his thing. I try to look up to him and everything he's doing, I try to make that part of my game."

Kiner and Dobbins have some of the same attributes. Both are shorter in stature but can pack a serious punch, possessing great power and a low to the ground running style.

"I definitely (see similarities) with myself and J.K.," Kiner continued. "He's on a whole different level than me right now and I'm just working to get to his level."

Another school that has taken great interest in Kiner is Michigan. It's early, but the Wolverines and the Buckeyes could be on a collision course here for a head-to-head battle.

"Coach Jay Harbaugh, that's one of my favorite coaches," Kiner said of Michigan. "I talk to him every day. In the morning, we'll just say good morning. At night, we'll talk about practice, school, everything that's going on in my life and things that are going on in his life."

Kiner added that he is in no rush to make a decision and expects his recruitment to go into his senior season.