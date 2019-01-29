Replenishing the secondary will be a huge priority for Ohio State in the 2020 class and the Buckeyes are already in on some of the nation's best defensive backs in that class. However there is a fast rising safety prospect right around the corner that is starting to pick up a lot of interest in Westerville (Ohio) Central product Rickey Hyatt Jr.

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound prospect has picked up five offers in the past couple of weeks and is hearing from numerous Power Five programs, including the Buckeyes.

"Purdue, Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, a lot of them are talking to me about wanting me to come to a Junior Day," said Hyatt.

Ohio State started to recruit Hyatt back during the season as he was in the midst of an outstanding junior year as a safety and a running back for the Warhawks. That interest has continued with a recent visit to Westerville Central by the Ohio State staff.

"Coach Day came to the school," he explained. "I also went to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game in November."

Hyatt's visit for the Michigan game in November was definitely an eye-opener.

"That experience was something that I'll never forget," he said. "That was the first time I had ever been to an Ohio State game. I walked around to different places on the campus, it was just a great experience."

The Buckeyes are going through a head-coaching transition right now and Hyatt's initial point of contact, Alex Grinch, is no longer at the program, but that hasn't turned Hyatt off when it comes to the local program.

"I know they have a new coach and so things are going to be a little different but Ohio State is a big name," he said. "I would really like an offer from Ohio State and hopefully they do it."

Another in-state program did offer Hyatt this week as the Cincinnati Bearcats came through.

"I got an offer from Cincinnati on Sunday," he explained. "I talked to coach (Marcus) Freeman and (head coach Luke Fickell). I've talked to a lot of their coaches."

The list of Big Ten programs showing interest in Hyatt has been growing steadily in recent months as well. Purdue is one Big Ten program that could be a contender for Hyatt if an offer is put forth. One of his teammates, defensive lineman Dontay Hunter, committed to the Boilermakers in the 2019 class and Purdue is also recruiting class of 2020 teammate Myles Williamson.

"I'm just trying to get information (on Purdue) from Dontay and his family," Hyatt started. "He committed pretty early to Purdue so obviously there was something great about that school that Dontay felt and that (Dontay's father) felt to send his son there."

As a junior, Hyatt recorded 94 tackles and three interceptions while also serving as the primary running back late in the season.