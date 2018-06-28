Ohio State is very quickly building what could be a monster 2020 recruiting class and their efforts received quite a boost on Thursday night with the pledge of Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect is Ohio's top junior and had accumulated a national list of offers including the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Stanford, USC, and many others before deciding to end things early and stay in-state with the Buckeyes.

Johnson is Ohio State's third commitment in the 2020 class, joining fellow Rivals250 prospects Jake Wray and Lejond Cavazos. Cavazos just announced on Wednesday evening. The Buckeyes could very well be adding another such prospect to the fold on Sunday when Rivals100 quarterback Jack Miller announces his choice.



