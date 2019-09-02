KETTERING, Ohio -- Ohio's class of 2021 has no shortage of good running backs and that group includes Kettering Alter's Branden McDonald. McDonald was a big part of Alter's state championship run last year and he got his junior season off to a strong start this past Thursday with a 112-yard performance, including a late touchdown to seal a 21-7 win.

"It feels good," said McDonald. "We've been waiting for this moment for two years (Alter had lost the previous two in the rivalry series against Fairmont) and now we have the upper hand."

McDonald has plenty of early interest, and as the contact period opens up this week that should only continue.

"Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Pitt, Toledo, Akron, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech, and Virginia, there's a lot of schools showing interest," he said.

A camp stop at Ohio State back in June helped put McDonald on the Ohio State radar.

"The camp was good, I got to get in the (elite) group and coach Alford could really see how I work," McDonald recalled. "He showed me a couple of things and how their offense runs and stuff, I really liked it."

Another school that showed a lot of interest following a camp performance was Purdue. The Boilermakers have had some success in recruiting Ohio in recent classes and will be keeping close watch on McDonald this fall.

"I camped at Purdue and talked to coach Eron Hodges and the running back coach (Chris Barclay)," he said. "It was really nice and they told me that they were going to be watching me this fall and that I'm on their radar."

But it's back to Columbus this coming weekend.

"I'm going to the Cincinnati and Ohio State game," he stated. "I'm just looking for a good competition, the battle of Ohio. Really looking forward to seeing it."



