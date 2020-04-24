Ohio State got off to a great start for their 2022 recruiting class this week, landing commitments from Ohio-born (and current Louisiana native) cornerback Jyaire Brown, as well as in-state offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.

The Buckeyes are hoping to add another player from Ohio to their class at some point down the road, as the program offered 2022 offensive lineman Blake Miller from Strongsville on Friday afternoon.