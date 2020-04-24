News More News
Ohio four-star lineman talks offer from Buckeyes

Alex Gleitman
Staff Writer
Could Ohio State be adding another commitment from an in-state lineman in the near future?

Ohio State got off to a great start for their 2022 recruiting class this week, landing commitments from Ohio-born (and current Louisiana native) cornerback Jyaire Brown, as well as in-state offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.

The Buckeyes are hoping to add another player from Ohio to their class at some point down the road, as the program offered 2022 offensive lineman Blake Miller from Strongsville on Friday afternoon.

