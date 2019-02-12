Ohio State has already landed one very promising in-state defensive end prospect in the 2021 class but the Buckeyes are after another in Solon product Najee Story. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect has had a big couple of weeks, recently picking up offers from Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

Story was at the Buckeyes' underclassmen event last weekend, just days after picking up his offer.

"It went great," Story told BuckeyeGrove.com. "My favorite part was just the one-on-one with coach Johnson."

Larry Johnson's reputation for developing high level defensive linemen and the way Johnson connects with prospects has made him one of the Buckeyes' top recruiters in recent years. Story was yet another player that came away impressed with his interaction with Johnson who provided him with some insight during their sit down.

"He showed me what he thought I could improve with and his honesty just impressed me," Story added. "He wants me to be the best player I can possibly be."

Story was the third Ohio prospect in the 2021 class to receive an offer from the Buckeyes, in a class that is showing a lot of early promise. Coming off a leg injury that ended his sophomore season early, the offer from the Buckeyes was a big confidence boost.

"It just means they believe in me," he added. "I just need to keep working on getting better and improving."



