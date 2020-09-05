At least a trio of Rivals250 prospects from Ohio not currently in possession of an offer from the Buckeyes were contacted by Ryan Day’s staff on Tuesday.

Aamil Wagner, Derrick Shepard and Gi’Bran Payne, all of whom are top-170 overall payers on Rivals, heard from multiple coaches at Ohio State on the first day they were allowed to start contacting juniors.

For Shepard and Payne, they were both told that the Buckeyes could be close to giving them the green light. Shepard was even specifically told that if he proves this season that he can rush the quarterback, then an offer would be on the horizon.

“They basically told me that their recruiting is really going to pick up now,” Shepard said of the staff’s message to him. “They were just telling me that they have full interest in me. Coach Sebastian reached out, the defensive line assistant, and pretty much said the same thing.