BuckeyeGrove - Officiating aside, Buckeyes outworked by relentless Spartans in loss

Chris Holtmann knew he needed one of his team’s most physical efforts on Thursday night.

Traveling to East Lansing to battle a Michigan State side with its back against the wall, Ohio State came in expecting a rock fight.

The Buckeyes certainly experienced that to its fullest potential.

Michigan State scratched and clawed its way to a 71-67 victory, using a rotating cast of handsy big men to entangle and frustrate Ohio State on the interior all night long.

The Spartans’ intent was clear from their very first defensive possession, when Julius Marble used two hands to force E.J. Liddell out of the paint and into a contested jumper that barely grazed iron.

“In order to win the game, you gotta feel it before you get into the game,” senior point guard C.J. Walker said. “You gotta be the initiator, throwing the first punch, being more aggressive. If you wait too late, you can lose games. If you don’t make that adjustment early, it can be a long night. That’s how teams get going.”

For Liddell (4-for-13 from the field), Justice Sueing (3-for-7), and almost every other Ohio State player who dared step into the painted area, it was much of the same for 40 consecutive minutes.

The Buckeyes shot an ugly 7-for-23 from the inside the key against an overwhelmingly physical defense, failing to find any breathing room inside. Liddell was forced off balance time and time again, launching contested fadeaways and forcing up wild shot after wild shot.

After a number of questionable no-calls on both ends of the court, Holtmann had seen enough, (most definitely) earning a technical as Liddell missed another contested look at the rim.

“In that moment, honestly, I just thought that plays that were normally called fouls in most of every Big Ten game were not being called fouls,” Holtmann said. “I thought that was an obvious one, and expressed that. Certainly, you wanna fight for your guys.”