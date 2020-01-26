One of the more intriguing prospects in Ohio's 2021 class is Pickerington Central athlete Garner Wallace. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect starred at safety this fall for the Tigers, helping them to a state championship. He's also a standout basketball player on the hardwood where the Tigers have put some big wins together recently, including a rivalry win over Pickerington North and a win at the Flyin' to the Hoop Invitational over Dream City Christian out of Arizona.

"I didn't really have a preseason (because of playing in the state championship game in football)," said Wallace. "So it has been a process and we're all just getting used to each other and figure each other out. I think we're starting to do that and it's picking up now."

His versatility and athleticism are starting to be noticed by college programs around the region and he has picked up seven scholarship offers this off-season, including Cincinnati and Louisville most recently.

"It has been amazing (getting all of the offers for football)," said Wallace. "But I can’t get complacent. i have work even harder now that people are noticing me."

The local program has also begun kicking the tires.

"O-State has been showing some interest I've been talking to Al Washington a little bit," Wallace said. "Ohio State and everyone is pretty much recruiting me to play defense."

Growing up less than 30 minutes from campus, it's no surprise that Wallace has paid close attention to the Buckeyes over the years.

"They are a high profile team," he said. "That game against Clemson was anyone's ball game, they are a national championship contender. That's big-time over there."

With offers starting to roll in on the football side and Wallace having a strong two years worth of film on the basketball floor, there are going to be some tough decisions ahead, but he isn't too worried about that right now.

"I'm probably going to wait until my senior and see what options I have (in each sport)," Wallace stated. "I want to see a bunch of schools, find a place that is really strong both academically and athletically and then decide which sport I want to play."