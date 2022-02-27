Offensive woes return, No. 22 Ohio State falls to Maryland on road

Ohio State had been keeping it close.

Despite shooting 36.4% from the field and 28.6% from 3, the Buckeyes were still alive midway through the second half on the road against Maryland.

And it had just had a great defensive possession, using zone to force a deep 3 by guard Xavier Green with less than five seconds left on the shot clock. But after it rimmed out, Terrapins forward Donta Scott, who gave the Buckeyes trouble in their first meeting Feb. 6, shoved Ohio State guard Malaki Branham aside, grabbing the offensive board and dunking it with authority, drawing the foul for the and-one try.

Whether it was from the growing number of second-chance opportunities the Terrapins had in the second half, or the offensive aggressiveness of guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala, it was a lead that only grew, as Maryland handed Ohio State its sixth loss in conference play in its road game of the 2021-22 regular season, beating the Buckeyes 75-60 on the road Sunday afternoon.

Fatts Russell shined for the Terrapins, bringing in a career-high 27 points, making six of 10 attempts from deep.

Ohio State never held a lead Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a few takeaways from Sunday’s loss.



