COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For most of the duration of the 2018 college football season, the offensive line for the Buckeyes has had problems with consistency, whether that be pass protection or effective moving the line of scrimmage in the running game, it has been a struggle at times.

However, when the stage and pressure were at its highest point in the season so far this past weekend against the Buckeyes' archrival in Michigan, they put together a complete game and a clinic when not letting a hand touch Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and letting him pick apart the best defense they faced all year.

Ohio State center Michael Jordan said that lights-out performance was a combination of the learning from the experience that they have gathered this year, while also rising to the occasion when you know you will be lining up against your fiercest rival in the Maize and Blue.

"We spend 365 days preparing for that game," Jordan said. "So, to come out like that, it meant a lot.