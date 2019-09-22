COLUMBUS, Ohio - This was a record-breaking week for Ohio State's offense. 42 points in the second quarter and six touchdowns in the second quarter are both Ohio State records, and according to @StatsbyStats on Twitter, Justin Fields is the first FBS player in the last twenty years to account for six touchdowns in a single quarter. All in all, pretty good. However, don't believe for a second that anybody is off the hook. Like Ryan Day has preached, I will not be complacent with this team. If Ohio State dropped 76 on Miami (Ohio), I'm looking at the tape to see why they couldn't have gotten more. The offense did a lot of good out there on Saturday, but if you look early in the game, some thing were in disarray for the Buckeyes. Taking the good with the bad, let's grade out the offense for this week in their 76-5 win over Miami (Ohio).

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields had another nice game on Saturday. There was an early miscue in the first quarter where Fields took a safety, and while he should have stepped up in the pocket, the blocking by J.K. Dobbins on the play left a lot to be desired, so I'm willing to split the blame there. Through the air, Fields finished 14-of-21 for 223 yards and four touchdowns including highlight reel 53-yard touchdown to K.J. Hill. All in all, the second quarter was itself a 15-minute highlight reel for Fields, highlighting his abilities as both a passer and a rusher. On the ground, Fields rushed for 36 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Accounting for six total touchdowns, Fields is now up to 19 touchdowns accounted for on the season, which is second in the nation behind the 20 touchdowns of Washington State's Anthony Gordon (who I took in Picks to Click this week). Fields missed some throws this week and had some throwaways, but his mechanics in terms of windup and footwork were improved this week and he seemed to have a better touch on the ball this week. This subheading is titled "Quarterbacks" for the first time this season, which means that Chris Chugonov and Gunnar Hoak have finally received enough significant playing time to be reflected in the grading. Chugonov went 6-for-7 in limited action with two touchdowns, so while concerns about depth at quarterback aren't fully eliminated, it was a promising performance from Chugonov, even if it was in garbage time (read: the beginning of the second half). Hoak went 2-for-2 with a touchdown of his own. This game didn't answer questions about who the definitive backup would be if Fields goes down (though the assumption has always been Chugonov), but it was good to see the quarterback room get to flex their muscles this week. Additionally, the seven combined passing touchdowns ties an Ohio State record for most combined passing touchdowns in a single game. Grade: B+

Running Backs

Master Teague III tries to go over a Miami (Ohio) defender. (Scott Stuart)

When the running backs combine for 243 yards on the ground, it's hard to find much to complain about. Nobody truly stood out on Saturday, but it's because they were all putting their heads down and doing their jobs. Steele Chambers led the team in rushing with 63 yards and also added a touchdown, the first of his career. Everyone got a hand on the ball, though, as Dobbins, Master Teague III, Marcus Crowley, Demario McCall and Amari McMahon all received carries on Saturday. The longest run of the day was a 26-yard touchdown scamper by Dobbins, but other than that, there were few chunk plays by the running backs who were mostly relegated to short gains fighting through the RedHawks' defensive line. They did a decent job finding holes, but the blocking situation hurts them a bit in the grading. Dobbins missed block led to the safety on Fields, so I'll have to ding Dobbins for that one. Besides that mistake and a fumble by Teague, it was all around a good day for the running backs who, while not spectacular, did their job and distributed the ball effectively this week. Grade: B+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

This was the best game of the season so far for the wide receivers and tight ends. 13 players recorded a reception this week and five caught more than one pass. Six players caught a touchdown pass including Binjimen Victor, Chris Olave, Hill, Jameson Williams, Crowley and Garrett Wilson. Wilson specifically shined with four catches including a circus catch in the end zone where he was able to pull the ball down for his second career touchdown catch. The tight ends saw a resurgence this week with Jeremy Ruckert, Rashod Berry and Jake Hausmann all getting involved in the passing game. This was the first time a tight end had recorded a reception since Ruckert caught a pass against Florida Atlantic, so it was nice to see the ball distribution come back around to them this week. Overall, guys were getting open and making plays after the catch for some long receptions, and this was another dominant performance for the receivers who have outclassed and outplayed their opponents all season. Grade: A+

Offensive Line