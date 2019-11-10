COLUMBUS, Ohio - After the adversity Ohio State faced this week with the annoucnement that Chase Young was suspended and all of the drama that ensued in that wake, this seems to be a cathartic performance of sorts for the Buckeyes and their offense. The 701 yards of offense put up is the most by Ohio State since their season opener in 2018 against Oregon State when the offense went for 723 yards, so everything aspect of the offense was working hard Saturday in Ohio State's 74-13 win over Maryland. Despite the impressive team effort, there are still some individual performances that can be highlighted out of the game, so we'll take a look at those as well as grade out the rest of the offense in this week's report card.

Quarterback

Justin Fields looks down field against Maryland. (Scott Stuart)

This was a game very much in line for Justin Fields with the rest of his performances this season. 200 yards, 25 passing attempts and three passing touchdowns in addition to 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground falls around his average, and his average is very good. Fields was cooking early on, finding receivers in some tight windows and escaping from the pocket when needed. Pressure never got to him as he didn't take a single sack for the first time this season, so staying off the ground was clearly a nice change of pace for Fields. Fields did have a few inaccurate passes that sailed over receivers, and arguably the most egregious mistake was a sure interception that was dropped by Maryland's defense. If he was to make that throw against a decent team, it most likely would've resulted in a turnover, so Fields was able to dodge a bullet there, but those types of bad throws will still be reflected in the grading. The irregularity in this game, though, was that Fields only played in the first half with Chris Chugunov coming in for relief to start the second half. To his credit, Chugunov has looked pretty good in his limited time this season, and Saturday against Maryland was no exception. Chugunov finished the game 8-of-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown (as well as a long one to Garrett Wilson that got called back for holding), so it was an encouraging performance from Chugonov as quarterback depth behind Fields still remains one of the biggest concerns for Ohio State. Grade: A

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins cuts back agaisnt a Maryland defender. (Scott Stuart)

When a team rushes for 383 yards, everybody is going to get a little bit of the action. Master Teague led the Buckeyes in rushing for the first time this season with 114 yards on 18 carries, but J.K. Dobbins was able to find the end zone twice en route to his 90 yards on only 12 carries, his fewest since he only had eight carries against Miami (OH). Marcus Crowley was also able to contribute 82 yards on eight carries. The running back who benefited the most from the first string being pulled early was that of Demario McCall. Somewhat of a forgotten name now, McCall had been relegated mostly to special teams this season. McCall has only appeared in seven games this season, but against Maryland he was able to have one of his most productive performances in a long time. McCall's 78 yards and seven carries against Maryland are both highs since McCall rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries against Rutgers in 2017, so this type of performance has been a long time coming for McCall who has struggled with injury and his placement on the depth chart. Overall, the running backs were able to run all over the Terps on Saturday. The offensive line was putting in work, and everybody in the running backs room got at least a small piece of the pie. Grade: A+

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

K.J. Hill is inching closer to passing David Boston's receptions record. (Scott Stuart)

Similar to the running backs, lots of different receivers were able to get in on the action against Maryland. 10 receivers caught passes and six receivers caught at least two, so the distribution was healthy on Saturday. The highlights of the afternoon, though, were the performances by Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Olave caught five passes for 43 yards, and beyond his impact in the receiving game, he also coralled Blake Haubeil's onside kick to give the Buckeyes the ball back, so while it won't count on the stat sheet, his impact was felt everywhere on Saturday. Wilson continues to talk himself into a conversation for more and more snaps with a four catch, 82 yard game against Maryland. Wilson hauled in a touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from Chugunov, and that's generally where Wilson has made his money this season, so Saturday just showed more of the same of why Wilson has been so impressive as a true freshman this year for Ohio State. The tight ends had a fairly quiet game, though Jeremy Ruckert did finish with two catches for 30 yards. Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson had a handful of three tight end sets at points Saturday, but the impact there was mostly felt in pass protection with Olave, Wilson, K.J. Hill and Jameson Williams taking up the lion's share (17-of-26) of receptions on the day. No drops that I recall from the game, so no reason to take anything off. The Buckeyes really couldn't have executed much better at any position this week. Grade: A+

Offensive Line

The offensive line helped keep Justin Fields off the dirt this week. (Scott Stuart)