Offense prevails, defensive backs shine in somber Ohio State spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first drive of Ohio State’s spring game was not about C.J. Stroud.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback took the field in his normal No. 7 jersey. But it wasn’t his. It was Dwayne Haskins’.

Stroud gave Haskins one last drive at Ohio Stadium, taking the field, completing four of his six passes and capping off the first drive with a 29-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

It’s how Ohio State set the tone for what was a somber afternoon at Ohio Stadium, with the entire team remaining on the field heading into halftime for a Haskins tribute, gathering together for a prayer at midfield led by wide receiver Kamryn Babb before heading back to the locker room.

With Haskins in mind, Ohio State showed off its No. 1 offense from a season ago, recording four touchdowns and 558 yards of offense, while the revamped defense — including impressive performances from freshman safety Kye Stokes and cornerback Jordan Hancock — showed flashes of promise with the emergence of the Jack and the three-safety sets in the backfield.

The offense prevailed, earning the 34-26 victory over the defense in the 2022 spring game.

Quarterback Devin Brown finished with a team-high 141 passing yards, but completed only 48% of his passes with a 19-yard touchdown to Reis Stocksdale and an interception.

Running back Miyan Williams led the way with 101 rushing yards on 15 carries, while tight end Gee Scott Jr. recorded five receptions for 40 yards on six targets. Xavier Johnson recorded a game-high 50 receiving yards on three catches.

Tommy Eichenberg led the way with 10 tackles, including six solo tackles, while defensive end Noah Potter led the way with two sacks. Stokes and Hancock each brought in pass breakups, while Cameron Kittle recorded the late-game interception against Brown

Here’s what you need to know from Saturday’s spring game.