BuckeyeGrove - Offense on same page around Fields

"I'm not blind to the fact quarterbacks are going to have incompletions. When I do have an incompletion, it's important to move on to the next play," Fields said.

The second-year Ohio State quarterback also finished 28-34 on his passes after going 20-21 the week prior. Fields' first incomplete pass against Penn State came in the second quarter when he targeted wide receiver Garrett Wilson , but prior to that, he tied the program record for consecutive completions with 16, which carried over from Week One against Nebraska.

Fields was two yards shy of tying his career-high in passing yards. He finished with 318 passing yards and four touchdowns, which did tie his career-high.

"I feel very confident. We put in so much work in the offseason, I worked my butt off just trying to get better," Fields said. "I think it's paying off right now."

But that doesn't have to be the case for the quarterback to guide No. 3 Ohio State to win football games, as the Buckeyes took down No. 18 Penn State on the road 38-25 on Saturday.

If Justin Fields could've been any more perfect in the first game of the 2020 season, he would've had a perfect completion percentage.

Justin Fields has just tied the school record for consecutive completions for a season: 16. He completed his final nine passes vs. Nebraska and is 7-for-7 tonight. J.T. Barrett (2017).

Fields' accuracy on his passes this early in the season has helped the Buckeyes to 594 passing yards, which stand as the most in the Big Ten Conference.

Buckeyes receivers also have benefited from the skill set of Fields, as Chris Olave and tight end Jeremy Ruckert each collected two touchdown receptions in the game against the Nittany Lions.

"He throws it on-time and where it has to be every play, doesn't force a lot of passes," Ruckert said. "He's really taken a step this offseason becoming a leader. We all rally behind him, we know he's got 100% effort on every single play and that he's got our backs. It's our job to get his."

Ruckert caught a key pass on second and 15 with 4:20 to go in the third quarter. It allowed running back Master Teague III to rush three yards for the first down and extend a drive that resulted in a 22-yard field goal by junior kicker Dominic DiMaccio.

Olave and Wilson caught 120 and 111 yards, respectively. Those statistics marked the first time in Buckeyes history that two receivers each caught over 100 yards for two consecutive games.

"Me and the receivers being on the same page, I think that's why we're having so much success right now," Fields said. "The more talent we have, the easier job it is for me. It's simple like that."

Head coach Ryan Day said he was proud of the way Fields prepared throughout the week leading up to the game, and wasn't particularly surprised with the fast start he's had.

"When you can start to take the meeting room to the field quickly, that's when you really become special," Day said. "He just has a good way of being accurate, he's got great anticipation, he's strong."

Day also said one of the biggest plays was when Fields was sacked with 3:59 left in third quarter. Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith hit Fields from behind for a loss of eight yards, and despite not seeing the hit coming, Fields held onto the football.

The Ohio State head coach also credited the breadth of talent on the Buckeyes offense, stating there are "a lot of weapons."

"When you have one guy, sometimes they can take that away," Day said. "When you have several guys like that, and the offensive line like we have, and the running game, now that really makes them play honest."

Ruckert felt similarly, and said that what the team has done on offense through the first two games proves they aren't "one dimensional."

Looking ahead, Ohio State now returns home for a game against Rutgers, which has surprised early on with Greg Schiano taking over head coaching duties. Day said the win over Penn State was a rather important one, and it sets the tone going forward.

"This was a big stage, our moment to show everybody where we're at and I'm proud of the way our guys played."