COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For whatever reason, the running game has struggled for most of the season causing the Buckeyes to rely on Dwayne Haskins and the passing game to carry the load for the offense. In most games it worked, but it finally caught up to the Buckeyes in their loss to Purdue a few weeks ago.

A bye week followed, which gave the Buckeyes time to look into the mirror and assess what the problem was with the running game and what could be the solution in gaining back the swagger it had last season moving forward through this season.

The changes that were made through the bye week were a resounding success and a big factor in the Buckeyes' narrow 36-31 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

For Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, that success came from hours of practice and a change to more run-oriented plays, rather than the run-pass option, something that was heard as a possibility during the bye week and could benefit players Mike Weber and Isaiah Prince, who have struggled with RPO plays.

"That was part of the hours and hours and hours of how do we get those two guys involved in the game and let them drop their pads and go do what they do best, and that's run the ball," Meyer said. "I don't know if that's exactly true. But the majority of them were direct hand-offs."