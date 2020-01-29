COLUMBUS, Ohio – From year-to-year one of the first questions about any football team is always about how the offensive line will look. The Buckeyes had one of the nation's top units in 2019, finalists for the Joe Moore Award, an award given to the top offensive line unit in all of college football

Gone now are players like Jonah Jackson, Branden Bowen and Josh Alabi but the Buckeyes will have most of their line returning in terms of the two-deep and some talented players looking to step into those vacant starting roles.

Nick Petit-Frere battled all season long to push Bowen for that right tackle position and looks to be the early leader to lock that spot down for 2020, but also knows that nothing has been given.

NPF has not had anything given to him since arriving at Ohio State. Petit-Frere has battled his weight since arriving, not keeping his weight down, but rather keeping his weight up. It was not all that long ago that he was detailing to reporters the plan to eat 8,000 calories a day to stay at his prescribed weight set by Mick Marotti and the strength staff.

"It felt like just like a few months ago, but really, it's been like, how many like six, seven months that you guys asked that question?" NPF reflected during Fiesta Bowl media day.