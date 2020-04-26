COLUMBUS, Ohio – Many people look at the NFL Draft and see that as the end of the rainbow, but it really is only just another step in the goal of making a career out of the game of football. Being drafted guarantees nothing when it comes down to making a 53-man roster, seeing playing time in the NFL and keeping employed as the competition to hold onto one of those spots is fierce.

Sure, a higher draft position generally means something when it comes down to seeing where you stack up against other rookies going into that first camp. Bigger contracts and huge signing bonuses are there for guys who went on Thursday in the first round while undrafted free agents will see much smaller bonuses and will have a lot of work ahead of them to try and make a team.

One player that everyone associated with Ohio State expected to see go sooner, rather than later, was wide receiver KJ Hill. Nobody was quite prepared to see him slide all the way to pick No. 220 in the 7th round. The Los Angeles Chargers may have found one of the biggest steals of the draft in landing Ohio State’s all-time career receptions leader at that point of the draft.

Head coach Ryan Day watched along with everyone else and couldn’t believe that receiver after receiver came off the board before Hill and that he had to wait as long as he did to have his name called.

“(I was) probably the same way that everyone else was, just a little confused and I would say a little frustrated,” Day admitted.

Being a seventh rounder does not keep anyone from making a team however and if Hill does what he has done throughout his Ohio State career, he should be a favorite of the coaches.

“There are a lot of guys who have been in the same boat and have gone on to have great careers,” Day added. “All these guys need are opportunities and they all kind of have the same opportunity.”

It was a tough draft for Ohio State pass-catchers with both Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack both going undrafted (both ended up signing UDFA deals with the New York Giants) and former tight end Rashod Berry going the UDFA route with the New England Patriots.