TULSA, Okla. – It has been the Keyshawn Woods show for the Buckeyes as of late and he picked the right time for Ohio State to play his best ball since joining the Buckeyes to start the 2018-19 season. Woods has registered double-digit scoring the last three games, ever since the Ohio State postseason started and is a completely different player than who he was during a January stretch that saw the Buckeyes go 1-6. In fact, Woods scored a combined 28 points over that span of seven games. During the last three games the number has swelled to 53 points with an average of more than 17 points per game. It is not only the last three games for Woods, Things really started to come around when the Buckeyes traveled to Maryland and Woods put up 10 points, starting a stretch where he would score in double figures in six of the last eight games. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann really noticed when things started to change for Woods once the calendar moved into March and the end of the fifth-year senior's college career was becoming a very real thing. "I do think that dating back to that Wisconsin second half, the last 10 minutes, he just has had a look in his eye," Holtmann said. Woods could have picked many different locations to play his final year and picked the Buckeyes for an opportunity to get back to the NCAA Tournament. That has been accomplished and now Woods has a tourney win under his belt after losing his only other appearance with Wake Forest several years ago. A very different feeling for the soft-spoken senior guard. "Well, I won and that is a start," Woods said after his 19-point performance against Iowa State. "I am playing with a great group of guys more importantly. Now we just have to keep going." Ohio State's 20-14 season had plenty of highs and lows this year and with that there was not a single player who did not have his moments of success and struggles. Holtmann now has the gift of hindsight to look back and question how he handled Woods' minutes through the season. "He was so good for us early," Holtmann said. "I might not have done a good job in terms of changing the lineup, back-and-forth. He told me he wanted to come off the bench and maybe I should have just left him in the starting lineup. But he has played with more juice this last two weeks and he has played so confidently. He has led our team in such a unique way that I don't know that I have had a fifth-year guy kind of take the reins of a team the way that he has." And with Woods' leadership, the Buckeyes feel that they can't be counted out of any contest, no matter how daunting the odds may be. "We can make a run," Woods said. "The only thing that can stop us, is us."

Big Ten the best?

The Big Ten went 7-1 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Scott Stuart

It has been close to two decades since the Big Ten has had a national champion in men's basketball, all the way back to 2000 when Michigan State won it all (Maryland won the title in 2002 as a member of the ACC). Ohio State has made it to the Final Four twice during that drought but was not able to break through losing in the championship game in 2007 and in the national semifinals in 2012. To many, the conference superiority question is answered by who the last team is standing at the end of it all, and if that is the real measure, the Big Ten has been behind other leagues as it tries to find a team to break through. Others look at more of a complete picture of how a league performs through the season from top-to-bottom. The Big Ten put eight teams in the NCAA Tournament this year and two in the NIT and after first round action between the two tournaments had a 9-1 record with only a Wisconsin loss to Oregon as a blemish on the league record. The Buckeyes were one of the last teams to make the field and many people had already written them off going against the Big 12 Tournament champions. That did not slow down the Buckeyes however, as they gutted out a 62-59 win over Iowa State to move on to a second-round game with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the radar if they can get by Houston. Ohio State put up an 8-12 league record, not anything to write home about and many scoffed on how a team that finished that far below .500 could even make the field. The Big Ten's 20-game league schedule was a grind for any team, even the league champion had four losses and while it did not help the record of anyone, it did get everyone battle-tested for the tournament. "This league is the best that I have ever been a part of. I have never seen a league top-to-bottom that is so hard to play I," Holtmann said. Ohio State's eight wins during the regular season was not what punched the ticket to the tournament. An early season win at Cincinnati carried a lot of weight and a win over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament likely left the right final impression in the eye of the committee since the NET ranking for the Buckeyes was not all that impressive. Someone in that committee room is looking good now for including the Buckeyes in the field. "We play 20 league games and we did have some losses and we did have some bumps," Holtmann added. "But if you play 20 league games, guess what, when other teams go to 20 league games, you are going to see more losses when you have a league this good." Houston will provide a different set of challenges than Iowa State did but the Buckeyes have faced top-25 teams all season long so facing another won't scare the Buckeyes for a fear of the unknown. And, if the Buckeyes are able to impose their will against the Cougars the way they did against the Cyclones, a trip to Kansas City may not be out of reach. "Give our league a lot of credit for preparing all of us," Holtmann said. "Now we all got work to do here as we move forward."

First round magician

Chris Holtmann is perfect in first-round action Scott Stuart