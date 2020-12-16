BuckeyeGrove - Notebook: Ryan Day details Ohio State’s defensive commits

Wednesday gave Ohio State head coach Ryan Day his first chance to discuss specific players in the 2021 recruiting class, with commitments signing their letters of intent this morning at the opening of the early signing period. Every single one of the Buckeyes’ 21 commits signed today. Here’s what Day had to say about those of them on the defensive side of the football:

Day calls Jack Sawyer “top defensive end in the country”

Day brought up Jack Sawyer in response to a question that wasn’t directly about the five-star defensive end in today’s press conference. Needless to say, Ohio State’s program leader holds the Ohio native in high regard. “What Jack Sawyer has meant to this recruiting class early on -- one of the first things I did as a head coach was meet Jack Sawyer and his family,” Day said. “He is a special talent. Top defensive end in the country. And again, so, so fired up that he’s a Buckeye.” Day said Sawyer’s talent will not only transcend himself as a player on the field, but his leadership shown through acts such as hosting the Buckeye Bash in October give credence to a huge impact off the field. “He’s a special young man that’s gonna make us better. Not only on the field, that’s gonna take care of itself,” Day said. “He’s one of the most talented young men I’ve ever been around. Whether it’s football or basketball. But the culture is something that he’s gonna dive into right away and make an impact on us.”

Day praises the abilities of Mike Hall

Speaking of prospects from Ohio, Rivals100 defensive tackle Michael Hall earned props from Day as a player who could blossom under defensive line coach Larry Johnson. “Unbelievably talented young man,” Day said. “Special, special person. He and his mom have been great.” There’s no doubting the potential Day refers to when looking at Hall on tape and in his measurables. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound behemoth holds an outstanding first step, and as his pad level improves under Johnson it’ll be very interesting to see where his career at Ohio State goes.

Day a fan of Reid Carrico’s mentality

Watching Reid Carrico’s highlights, it’s clear he holds the hard-hitting, relentless mentality required to lock down the middle linebacker spot in an effective way. That’s what Day sees in Carrico, at least. “You talk about somebody -- when you look him in his eye, you know he’s gonna get something done,” Day said. Day added praise for the way Carrico handles his off-the-field training, something that will likely improve under Ohio State strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti. “You know he’s gonna have a great career here just because of the way he takes care of himself,” Day said. “In the classroom. On the field, one of the toughest guys I’ve seen on film, running sideline to sideline.”

Day said Jakailin Johnson, Jordan Hancock address “need” at corner

Due to some struggles that arose during this season and several upperclassmen slated to leave over the next few years, one of the biggest areas that Ohio State wanted to address in the class of 2021 was its defensive backfield. “A huge emphasis for us was the secondary,” Day said. “[Defensive coordinator] Kerry Coombs did a great job early on, and certainly [director of player personnel] Mark Pantoni deserves so much credit for all that he and his staff have done to put this class together.” Specifically, Coombs and Day wanted to add lengthy cornerbacks who can press and defend against talented opposing skill players. Four-stars Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock should be of service there, Day said. They are the No. 1 and 7 corners in the country, respectively. “Two special, special young men. Both have remarkable stories, and they’re both really, really good guys that we think, again, the culture and on-the-field [play] is tremendous.”

Day lofts up Jantzen Dunn and Andre Turrentine

Sticking with the theme of defensive backs, Day paired up Andre Turrentine and Jantzen Dunn in evaluating the secondary haul. What’s interesting here is that Turrentine is very clearly going to enter as a safety at Ohio State, while Dunn’s position wasn’t as much of a certainty between corner and safety. By pairing the two together, Day may be giving credence to the latter for Dunn when he arrives in Columbus. “They both played well this year,” Day said. “Did some really good things. We think they’re gonna be able to have an impact right away.” It’ll be interesting to see how Dunn’s position is listed going forward.

Day admires Denzel Burke’s commitment

COVID-19 created a lot of difficulties as far as getting recruits accustomed to campus, and one player that fell victim to that was four-star cornerback Denzel Burke. “Denzel really never visited here,” Day said. “He’s a guy that I had an opportunity to go out and see out in Arizona quickly during recruiting, but didn’t really know a ton about.” Despite the lack of familiarity, Day admires the Rivals250 prospect’s talent. “Has tremendous ability and upside,” Day said. “So we’re really fired up that he’s a Buckeye.”

Jaylen Johnson helped hold class together according to Day