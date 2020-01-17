COLUMBUS, Ohio – Many Ohio State fans debated if they were going to watch the College Football Playoff championship game between Clemson and LSU earlier this week, the sting of the Fiesta Bowl loss still too much to bear for many Buckeyes fans. At the end of the day, we figure more fans than not did sit down and watch the game and just wonder what could have been if things would have worked out a little bit differently and how Ohio State would have fared against LSU in New Orleans. “It would have been fun to play them,” head coach Ryan Day said when asked about a hypothetical matchup with LSU. “That's why you play the game. Certainly wished we had the opportunity to play them.” Instead the Buckeyes were relegated to watching it on TV, along with 128 Division I-FBS programs. An even tougher task as Ohio State was ‘right there’ and had plenty of opportunities to punch the ticket to the final game. “That was hard to watch,” Day added. “I'm not going to lie. It was very difficult.” While fans had a chance to opt out from watching the game, that was not an option for anyone affiliated with the team as it was required viewing. “I told the team and the coaches that I wanted everybody to watch that game, as hard as it was going to be from beginning to end and then think about the things -- how bad do they want to get back into that game next year, or back into that situation and get to that game,” Day said. “Then what are they willing to do and sacrifice to get back there. That's what I was thinking when I was watching that game.” The work and sacrifice are already taking place as the Buckeyes are in winter conditioning, putting in the work that rarely is talked about outside of the walls of the WHAC. We will get to talk to Mickey Marotti next week and get a glimpse into how offseason training is going for this team.

Speaking of Burrow

The Ohio State staff stayed in contact with Joe Burrow during his 2019 campaign (Julie Boudwin)

Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow had himself one heck of a season with a national championship, Heisman Trophy and on Friday a trip to the White House to celebrate the championship season. Ohio State fans would have been in a unique position if an Ohio State versus LSU matchup would have happened with a quarterback that they had been cheering for from a distance facing off against their favorite team. Nobody would have expected any Ohio State fans to pull for anyone other than Ohio State, but it still would have been an interesting dilemma, a welcome one. Plenty of Ohio State players went to social media to congratulate their former teammate at each step of the journey through the award ceremony and after the final game. Burrow was a popular player in the Ohio State locker room and while he will go down as an LSU legend, Ohio State players and fans know that he spent three good years with the Buckeyes and will always have a tie into the Ohio State program, even if he was not able to break out of the logjam of a historic quarterback room. “We talked to Joe obviously several times on the award circuit and stayed in touch with Joe, and then obviously talked to him after the game and just congratulated him and how happy we were for him,” Day said. “It was great to see the way he played, and just the way he handled himself all year was awesome.” Of course there are going to be the people who play the “what if” game here as well. Obviously if Burrow would have gotten the job, it would have likely been Dwayne Haskins who would have been on the move. And what does that mean for Justin Fields when he was looking to transfer from UGA to a new destination? Things all work out for a reason and it is a fun debate, but the Buckeyes have won a lot of games since that pivotal moment in time where they had to pick a quarterback between Burrow and Haskins and things have progressed from there. “Nothing but the utmost respect for Joe and happy the way things played out,” Day added. “It's hard to see somebody who leaves the program, graduates and everything, go on to do something like that. But I think everybody understands you have to make tough decisions. And we're obviously happy with the decisions we made. But at the same time it's great to see Joe go on and play so well.”

Targeting the targeting rule?

Shaun Wade was ejected from the Fiesta Bowl after a targeting call was buzzed down from the booth (USA Today Sports Images)