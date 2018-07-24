CHICAGO – After the dust settled from questions about the coaching staff and the quarterback position, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer still had some time to go even deeper into breaking down his 2018 Ohio State football team. In a recent media poll by Cleveland.com, the Buckeyes were picked as not only the favorites in the Big Ten East but also as the favorites to win in Indy in the title game and represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff.

There is a long way to go between now and then and at least 12 games on the schedule that will test the Buckeyes as Ohio State always gets everyone's best shot.

The first step of the fall is about to take place as the Buckeyes get closer and closer to opening fall camp.

"We have a tradition that Coach Mick will hand me the teams on August 2nd before we start our work on August 3rd, and I'm anxious to see them go," Meyer said. "The difference between today's calendar as in years past, I see them all the time. I've been at the last four workouts, I believe. I know what we're getting."

It has been well documented what the Buckeyes are losing and who is coming back to help defend Ohio State's 2017 Big Ten crown. Ohio State and Meyer brought in another top-flight recruiting class in 2017 and as typical, the Buckeyes are looking to play many of them if they prove to be ready.

"A lot of times you have no idea what you're getting until you watch them go," Meyer said. "But the incoming freshmen, we have a good feel. Obviously not the contact part, but the athleticism. Very good team."