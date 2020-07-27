The pedigree possessed by Ohio State players and coaches throughout the years cannot be questioned, as each list contains some of the most legendary and influential figures in the sport’s history.

Not every player makes a good coach though, and those that have seen success at both posts are all the more impressive for it.

Just four Ohio State players have gone on to land a head coaching gig in the NFL, though many more have accomplished great things in assistant and coordinator roles, or even at the helm of college programs.

Spanning from Wes Fesler and Sid Gillman to Luke Fickell and Brian Hartline, we examine the the careers and achievements of seven former Ohio State players that successfully transitioned into coaching tenures.