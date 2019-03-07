COLUMBUS, Ohio – ‘Meet the new boss, the same as the old boss’.

Well, that may not be exactly the case at Ohio State.

Ryan Day and Urban Meyer have two different personalities and ways about doing things. Don’t look for Day to try and dismantle too many things that Meyer built up during his 73-8 run over seven seasons with the Buckeyes.

Sure, Day came in and changed five coaches (six if you include naming Brian Hartline the permanent wide receivers’ coach) from Meyer’s staff. Beyond that there have not been many changes for the Buckeyes as they are going through their first spring practice without Meyer since the 2011 season.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

When it comes to the big picture, things were far from broken with this program and Day is looking to maintain a good thing.